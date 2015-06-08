Demolition Begins For Old Dover High School - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Demolition Begins For Old Dover High School

Posted:

DOVER, Del.- The end is finally here for the old Dover High School. For months Capital School District has been preparing for the 49-year-old building to be demolished. Monday afternoon, wrecking crews started tearing down the building a part piece by piece.

According to Elliot Hardin, the supervisor of buildings and grounds, the process could take a few months.

Alumni like Sean Christiansen came to watch the demolition with his own eyes.

"Being here as alum to watch it go down, it's just bittersweet," explains Christiansen. "To see you know progression and moving forward the forward the memories that we had here"

Monday just so happens to be the 19th anniversary of Christiansen's graduation at the high school. He came to watch the demolition with his two sons and his wife who he met at the school 20 years ago.

"The bricks made the building," said Christiansen. "But the staff, the students and the administrations is what made the memories and those memories will continue on for years."

"I know this is a sentimental day for everyone," said Hardin. "But also look at it as a step forward for not only the town of dover but the district itself."

Hardin says crews will be working on the demolition Monday through Thursday. He expects the project to wrap up around July.

School officials say the athletic fields at the old Dover High School will still be used. This time by Central Middle School.

