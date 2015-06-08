Police: Hartly Woman Killed in Monday Afternoon Crash

HARTLY, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash south of Hartly that killed one person and left another injured Monday afternoon.

Police say it happened just before 2:15 on Hazlettville Road near Pearsons Corner Road.

Preliminary investigation shows Angela Fugate, 37, of Hartly, was driving eastbound on Hazletville Road when her car crossed into the westbound lanes as it rounded a moderate curve. Troopers say Anthony Dellraria, 68, of Camden, was driving westbound and struck the side of Fugate's car as it crossed in front of him. According to police, both vehicles spun out and came to a stop in the middle of the road.

Fugate, who troopers say was not wearing her seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dellraria was transported by EMS to Kent General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Delaware State Police say Hazlettville Road east of Pearsons Corner Road was closed for around three hours while the crash was cleared.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate.