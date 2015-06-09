Questioning of Jury Pool Continues in Cyberstalking Trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Questioning of potential jurors is set to resume in the federal cyberstalking trial of the widow and children of a man who killed his former daughter-in-law at a Delaware courthouse.

David Matusiewicz; his mother, Lenore; and his sister, Amy Gonzalez, are charged with conspiracy and stalking of David's ex-wife, Christine Belford. They could face life in prison if convicted of stalking resulting in her death.

Belford and a friend were fatally shot by David's father, Thomas Matusiewicz, in 2013 as they arrived for a child support hearing. Thomas Matusiewicz then exchanged gunfire with police before killing himself.

The trial began Monday with the judge closing the courtroom to the public for questioning of potential jurors, and prosecutors saying they want an anonymous jury, with the names of jurors kept confidential.