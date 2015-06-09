DC Airports to Consider Rules for Ride-Hailing Services Posted: Tuesday, June 9, 2015 4:32 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, June 9, 2015 4:32 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The two airports serving Washington are considering regulations that would allow drivers for ride-hailing services including Uber to drop off and pick up passengers.



The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will hold public hearings on the proposed regulations on Tuesday and Wednesday. The authority is the governing body for Ronald Reagan Washington National and Dulles International airports.



There are currently no regulations governing ride-hailing services at the two airports. Under the proposal, Uber drivers would be allowed to drop off and pick up passengers at the airports only with a permit from the airports authority. They'd also be required to pay a $5 fee every time they drop off or pick up a passenger.



