Va. Utility Seeking Schools to Shine a Light on Solar Power

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Dominion Virginia Power is seeking to convert sunshine into power at four public schools.

The utility is seeking applications from schools in its service area under a program aimed at helping students learn about solar energy.

The company's philanthropic arm, the Dominion Foundation, will select the four schools that will receive the 1 kilowatt photovoltaic system.

Dominion says 1 kilowatt is enough electricity to power 15 desktop computers, 33 ten-gallon aquariums, or three 42-inch plasma TVs.

The winning schools will receive help installing the solar panels and preparing educational materials for students and training for teachers.

The foundation will accept applications for the Dominion Solar for Schools program through July 10 and announce the selected schools in September.

For more information, visit www.dom.com/solarschools.

