Delaware Officer Arrested for Breaking into Home

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Authorities say a Wilmington police officer has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with breaking into a stranger's home.

31-year-old Michael Spencer entered the home after police say he was attending a social function at a friend's house. Investigators say Spencer may have been intoxicated when he entered the home.

Police spokesman Richard Bratz says after the party, Spencer was asleep in his vehicle and believed when he awoke, he was at his own house. The homeowner detained Spencer at gunpoint. No other crime was committed and no injuries were reported.

Spencer was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief and released on bond. He was unable to be reached Monday night and city police were not commenting.