Woman Killed in Crash North of Millsboro Posted: Tuesday, June 9, 2015 6:27 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, June 9, 2015 8:01 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

(Photo credit: Christopher Casale)

MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday night north of Millsboro.



Investigators said the accident happened around 7:30 p.m., as 22-year-old Jasmine D. Andrews, of Georgetown, was operating a 2003 Ford Taurus, westbound on Mount Joy Road, just east of Gravel Hill Road at an apparent high rate of speed. Police said that as Andrews started to negotiate a left curve, the car lost traction and began to spin in a clockwise direction. It eventually went off the road and struck a utility pole on the driver's side, police said.



Troopers said Andrews, who was wearing a seat belt, was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries.



The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into the incident.



Mount Joy Road, between Gravel Hill and Doc Frame roads, was closed for about three hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.