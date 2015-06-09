Delmar Man Charged in Georgetown Stabbing

, Del.- Police have arrested a Delmar man in connection with a weekend stabbing in Georgetown that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital.

Alejandro Vargas-Perez, 25, is charged with felony assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, aggravated menacing, and reckless endangering.

Georgetown police said Perez' arrest stems from an incident that happened at around 1:40 p.m. Sunday at a home on the 400 block of North Bedford Street. Police a 19-year-old male victim was attempting to break up a fight between Perez and a 17-year-old when Perez stabbed the 19-year-old several times. The 19-year-old was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Perez fled the scene prior to officers arriving on the scene. Officers said they were able to locate the knife and then called Perez on the phone. Perez responded to the Georgetown Police Department station and was interviewed about the incident. According to police, Perez admitted to a physical altercation with the victim and admitted to waving the knife at the victim as protection. However, he stated he was unaware that he actually injured the victim with the knife, police said.

Following his arrest on the aforementioned charges, Perez was ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $82,000 secured bond with a future court date.