Police Identify Swimmer Who Died After Special Olympics Race

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - Authorities have identified a 48-year-old woman who died after competing in the Special Olympics Maryland's annual Summer Games at Towson University.

Police say Tresaraie Dalana Shavers died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency during the 25-meter backstroke competition.

Her coach says Shavers was less than 10 yards from finishing the race when she appeared to slip unconscious.

Medical staff at the event and Baltimore County medics performed CPR. She was taken by ambulance to University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, where she died.

Organizers say Shavers, who went by the name Tressie, had participated in Special Olympics Maryland swimming events since 2009.

Event organizers are waiting to learn the cause of Shavers' death before looking at ways to ensure safety.