Updated: Salisbury Police Officer, Suspect Injured in Head-on Crash

, Md.- A Salisbury police officer and a suspect are in serious condition following a head-on crash that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Salisbury police said that at around 4:12 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Camden Avenue for a reported domestic dispute. Police said that a few minutes later, Michael Victor Rayne, 27, of Salisbury, fled the scene of the domestic incident and became involved in a motor vehicle collision with an officer who was also responding to the address.

According to police, a further investigation revealed that Rayne had reportedly been involved in an argument with his live-in girlfriend. Police said Rayne is also alleged to have broken a window of a neighbor's home. Investigators said that as officers arrived on the scene, Rayne entered a vehicle and subsequently fled the area. Officers remained on the scene of the call and did not pursue Rayne, police said.

According to investigators, Salisbury Police Officer Zachary Converse was traveling on Camden Avenue toward the 400 block of Camden to assist with the call for service when the collision occurred on Camden Avenue in the area of Maryland Avenue.

Camden Avenue remained closed for several hours due to the investigation and subsequent repair of a downed utility pole.

Salisbury EMS responded and transported Converse and Rayne to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where they were evaluated and treated for their injuries. Police said that due to the severity of injuries, both the officer and the suspect were transferred to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Team was contacted and responded to conduct the accident investigation, which police said will include a reconstruction and determination of fault.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and charges are pending against Rayne. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165 or Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776.