Ocean City Police: Corvette Driver Performed Car Tricks on Highway

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WBOC/AP)- Ocean City police have accused the driver of a Chevrolet Corvette of performing car tricks on the Coastal Highway during the OC Cruisin' event.

The Ocean City Police Department said 25-year-old Harry M. Huntsman of Millersville, Md., has been charged with six traffic violations stemming from a May 16 video shot during the weekend's event.

Police say Huntsman was caught on video doing "doughnuts," among other skid-causing stunts, in the middle of the highway. A doughnut involves a driver causing the car to spin in a circle and leave behind a circle of black skid marks.

Huntsman has been charged with numerous offenses, including driving a motor vehicle in a manner intended to cause skidding, driving a motor vehicle in a manner to cause excessive noise, as well as negligent and reckless driving.

Police are reminding residents and visitors to Ocean City that "similar driving behavior will be met with strict enforcement and zero tolerance."