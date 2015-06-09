Ocean City Police: Corvette Driver Performed Car Tricks on Highw - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean City Police: Corvette Driver Performed Car Tricks on Highway

Posted:
(Photo credit: https://www.facebook.com/firststatecarmeets/videos/557412237729936/) (Photo credit: https://www.facebook.com/firststatecarmeets/videos/557412237729936/)

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WBOC/AP)- Ocean City police have accused the driver of a Chevrolet Corvette of performing car tricks on the Coastal Highway during the OC Cruisin' event.

The Ocean City Police Department said 25-year-old Harry M. Huntsman of Millersville, Md., has been charged with six traffic violations stemming from a May 16 video shot during the weekend's event.

Police say Huntsman was caught on video doing "doughnuts," among other skid-causing stunts, in the middle of the highway. A doughnut involves a driver causing the car to spin in a circle and leave behind a circle of black skid marks.

Huntsman has been charged with numerous offenses, including driving a motor vehicle in a manner intended to cause skidding, driving a motor vehicle in a manner to cause excessive noise, as well as negligent and reckless driving. 

Police are reminding residents and visitors to Ocean City that "similar driving behavior will be met with strict enforcement and zero tolerance."


  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices