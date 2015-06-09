Salisbury Man Goes to Prison for Human Trafficking, Kidnapping - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Man Goes to Prison for Human Trafficking, Kidnapping

Deandre Ballard Deandre Ballard
SALISBURY, Md.- A 29-year-old Salisbury man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after being convicted Tuesday of human trafficking and kidnapping. Wicomico County State's Attorney Matt Maciarello said Deandre Ballard was convicted of two separate counts of human trafficking, one count of kidnapping, and one count of conspiracy-kidnapping. 

Ballard was sentenced in the Wicomico County Circuit Court to what Maciarello said was the maximum penalty on all crimes. Ballard received 10 years active for each count of human trafficking, 30 years active for kidnapping, and 30 years suspended consecutive for the conspiracy-kidnapping. The total sentence was 80 years suspend all but 50 years of active incarceration, with four years supervised probation. 

Ballard was also ordered to register as a sex offender, prosecutors said. 

According to Maciarello, the charges against Ballard stemmed from an incident that occurred between October 2014 and November 2014. Details surrounding the crime are not being released right now. Maciarello said that is because four other people are currently being tried in connection with the same incident.

Ballard is currently serving a 20-year sentence for drug-related charges.

