Del. Troopers Search for Suspect in Liquor Store Break-in

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect of an early morning liquor store burglary near Georgetown.

Police said that shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, an alarm was activated at Route 9 Liquors, located at 22276 Lewes-Georgetown Highway, east of Georgetown. Responding officers from the Georgetown Police Department, along with state troopers, learned a male suspect had broken into the store and removed several bottles of liquor before running away.

The suspect, seen in the surveillance photos on the right, is described as a man between 25 and 30 years of age, between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet-tall, wearing a light colored sweatshirt and dark pants at the time of the burglary.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about this incident is asked to contact Detective J. Rowley at (302) 752-3801.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."