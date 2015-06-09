OC Police: Seven Arrested in Undercover Drug Operations - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

OC Police: Seven Arrested in Undercover Drug Operations

Posted:
OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Criminal Investigation Division Narcotics Unit, as well as the Worcester County Sheriff's Office Criminal Enforcement Team, arrested seven people after multiple undercover drug enforcement operations during the first weekend of June. 

According to police, the following individuals have been charged with various drug charges by Ocean City detectives:

Madison L. Shiplett, 19, of Glen Arm, MD - possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute

William L. White, 19, of Baltimore, MD - possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute

Roderick R. Lewis, 19, of Idlewylde, MD - distribution and possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute

Robert L. Cropper, 46, of Berlin, MD - distribution and possession of narcotics

Zahkey J. Martin-Gray, 19, Montgomery Village, MD - distribution and possession of marijuana less than 10 grams

Floyd W. Downs, 19, Lusby, MD - distribution of a controlled dangerous substance

Darius T. Garner, 19, Prince Frederick, MD - distribution and conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

The Ocean City Police Department Narcotics Unit reminds citizens that undercover detectives will be actively conducting operations throughout the summer.  

