Ben Tate Works Out with Detroit Lions Posted: Tuesday, June 9, 2015 5:19 PM EDT Posted:

SALISBURY, Md. - Running back Ben Tate spent his four years of high school dazzling Delmarva football fans under the lights on Friday nights.



About a decade after his success on the Eastern Shore, Tate is in the midst of his NFL career. The five-year-veteran, who is currently a free agent worked out with the Detroit Lions Tuesday.



The session was Tate's second workout in a matter of weeks as he tried out with the Dallas Cowboys in late May.



Tate spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans before donning the uniforms of three different squads this past season. Tate made appearances for the Cleveland Browns, the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers in their wild card loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens.



Before spending four years at Auburn University, Tate played three seasons at Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin before playing for Snow Hill High School his senior year.



As a junior, Tate set the Maryland state single-season rushing record with 2,886 yards and 41 touchdowns. In his senior season he was named Gatorade State Player of the Year and was a consensus all-state pick.