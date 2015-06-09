Drop Boxes Available For Prescription Drugs in Delaware

DOVER, Del.- Delaware is now offering drug drop boxes throughout the state.

According to the Division of Public Health, there are eight drop box locations throughout the state where people can drop off unused, unwanted or expire medicine anonymously.

Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Division of Public Health says prescription misuse and abuse is a serious problem the state is concerned about.

"2009 was the first year that we saw more people dying in Delaware from drug overdoses compared to motor vehicle accidents," explained Rattay. "One thing that people don't realize is that about 2/3 of prescription drug misuse are drugs that have come from friends and family."

Not only are drugs getting into the wrong hands a cause for concern, but also disposing drugs properly.

"It is not good for the environment for drugs to be dumped down the drain in the toilet," said Rattay. "It's also not great for the environment for them to be thrown in the garbage. It's not safe."

The eight drop box locations are all police stations throughout the state. Officials say the boxes are permanent and can be accessed seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Most of the boxes are located within the lobbies of the stations.

"The problem is if you have people that are addicted to prescription drugs and they're out of them, this is a way to prevent them from breaking into your house and and stealing them if they know that you have them in there," said Norman Wood, Police Chief of the Smyrna Police Department.

Here is the complete list of all drop box locations in Delaware:

New Castle County

Newark Police Department

220 S. Main St.

Newark, DE 19711

Phone: 302-366-7111

New Castle County Police Department

3601 N. DuPont Hwy

New Castle, DE 19720

Phone: 302-573-2800

Kent County

Camden Police Department

1783 Friends Way

Camden, DE 19934

302-697-2299

Dover Police Department

400 S. Queen St.

Dover, DE 19904

302-736-7111

Smyrna Police Department

325 W. Glenwood Ave.

Smyrna, DE 19977

Phone: 302-653-9217

Harrington Police Department

20 Mechanic St.

Harrington, DE 19952

Phone: 302-398-4493

Sussex County

Selbyville Police Department

68 W. Church St.

Selbyville, DE 19975

Phone: 302-436-5085.

Greenwood Police Department

100 W. Market St.

Greenwood, DE 19950

Phone: 302-349-4822

For more information, visit http://www.dhss.delaware.gov