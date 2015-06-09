Howell Defeats Tea Party Foe in GOP Primary for State House - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Howell Defeats Tea Party Foe in GOP Primary for State House

Posted:

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Virginia GOP House Speaker William J. Howell has won re-election in the GOP primary, easily dispatching a tea party foe who was once his political protege.

    

With 100 percent of precincts counted, Howell defeated Susan Stimpson in Tuesday's election 62 percent to 38 percent.

    

The long-time House speaker, first elected to the House 28 years ago, had a massive financial advantage over Stimpson. But Stimpson mounted an aggressive campaign with help from outside groups that have attacked Howell as pro-tax and anti-gun rights, stances the speaker has strongly denounced.

    

Some Howell voters in his Fredericksburg-area House district said they supported him because of his constituent-services work and criticized Stimpson for running a negative campaign. Some Stimpson supporters said Howell has been in office too long and become too cozy with special interests.



