Man Robbed at Gunpoint at Casino Parking Lot

, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in the parking lot of Dover Downs Hotel and Casino. Police say a 39-year-old victim was leaving the casino, when a male suspect displayed a black handgun and demanded money from the victim.

According to police, the victim gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect fled in a black 4-door sedan.

Police say the suspect was described as a white male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans. He was also described as being 5'7"-9" with dark hair.