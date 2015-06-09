Man Robbed at Gunpoint at Casino Parking Lot - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Robbed at Gunpoint at Casino Parking Lot

Posted:
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in the parking lot of Dover Downs Hotel and Casino.  Police say a 39-year-old victim was leaving the casino, when a male suspect displayed a black handgun and demanded money from the victim.  

According to police, the victim gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect fled in a black 4-door sedan.  

Police say the suspect was described as a white male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.  He was also described as being 5'7"-9" with dark hair. 

