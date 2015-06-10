Biden Returning to Washington, but Just for the Day

WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Joe Biden is returning to Washington following the death of his son - but only for the day.

Biden has been spending most of his time with his family in Wilmington, Delaware, since Beau Biden died on May 30 from brain cancer.

The White House says Biden on Wednesday will be back in Washington, where he'll meet with the Ukrainian prime minister and attend other meetings.

He'll also have lunch with President Barack Obama in the president's private dining room. The two have had a standing weekly lunch appointment for years.

The White House says Biden will return to Delaware later Wednesday and will stay there overnight.

The vice president's 46-year-old son was buried Saturday in Delaware following his funeral at a Wilmington church.