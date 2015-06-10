Milton Woman Charged with Shoplifting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milton Woman Charged with Shoplifting

Posted:
China O'Bryan, 40 China O'Bryan, 40

MILTON, Del.- The Milton Police Department said one woman was charged after a shoplifting incident Saturday afternoon.

Milton police said they responded to a reported shoplifting at the Family Dollar on Broadkill Road just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Milton police said they learned the suspect ran away after obtaining a description of the suspect.

According to Milton police, officers located 40-year-old China O'Bryan hiding beside a dumpster behind the shopping complex. Police said the shoplifted merchandise was recovered and returned to Family Dollar.

Police said they found a knife with a 10-inch blade after searching O'Bryan's purse. Milton police said O'Bryan was taken into custody and charged with “Carrying Concealed Deadly Weapon” and “Shoplifting.”

Police said O'Bryan was released on $3,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing at a later date.

