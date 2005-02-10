Salisbury Municipal Election - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Municipal Election

The general election will be held on April 5. Here is a list of candidates for the non-partisan election.

Mayor's Race- The below candidates for mayor will face each other in the April 5 general election. 

  • Incumbent Barrie Tilghman is seeking her third four-year term in office.
  • Donald Long

Salisbury City Council District 1 Race- Since there are only two candidates, they will face each other in the April 5 general election.

  • Incumbent Lavonzella Siggers
  • Shanie Shields

Salisbury City Council District 2 Race- Since there are only two candidates, they will face each other in the April 5 general election.

  • City Council Vice President Michael Day
  • Debbie Campbell
