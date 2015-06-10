Virginia Lottery: 1 Person to Claim 3 Million-Dollar Prizes

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Part of the mystery surrounding the three $1 million lottery tickets sold at a single Richmond-area store has been solved.

The Virginia Lottery says one person holds the winning tickets.

The rest of the mystery will be cleared up Wednesday when the winner's identity is revealed. The lottery says the winner will pick up the $3 million prize at the agency's main office in downtown Richmond.

The tickets in the June 2 Mega Millions drawing her purchased at a store in Colonial Heights. The lottery says the odds of winning the $1 million prize are one in about 18.5 million.