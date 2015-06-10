Man Charged in Major Heroin Bust in Bedford County Posted: Wednesday, June 10, 2015 8:26 AM EDT Posted:

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Bedford County authorities have seized nearly $85,000 worth of heroin in the arrest of a Huddleston man they believe is a "major dealer" in the area.



Multiple news outlets report 56-year-old Jesse Ray Little was arrested Monday morning near Roanoke in a rental car. Investigators found 2,800 doses of heroin in the vehicle. Authorities say the heroin seizure is the largest on record for the sheriff's office in Bedford County.



Little is charged with possession with intent to distribute.



Authorities say he was the target of a drug investigation that started two months ago. He is being held on a $2,500 bond at the Bedford Adult Detention Center.



