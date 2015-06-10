UPDATE: NTSB Says Amtrak Engineer Did Not Use Cellphone Before Crash

Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weapons

Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons

The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.

Two U.S. officials say California has rejected the federal government's initial plans to send the state's National Guard troops to the border because the work is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement.

Runners are arriving in Hopkinton and trying to stay dry as they await the start of the Boston Marathon.

(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). Cherry Scanzaroli, of Hopedale, Mass., holds a rainbow umbrella as she waits to cheer on runners at the start of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 16, 2018.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Accident investigators said Wednesday that the engineer driving an Amtrak train wasn't using his cellphone in the moments before the train derailed in Philadelphia last month, deepening the mystery of what caused the accident.

Eight people were killed and about 200 more injured in the May 12 derailment.

In an updated report, the National Transportation Safety Board said its analysis of phone records "does not indicate that any calls, texts or data usage occurred during the time the engineer was operating the train." The agency also said the engineer, Brandon Bostian, didn't access the train's Wi-Fi system while he was operating the locomotive.