Beau Biden Campaign Funds to Help Support Children's Charity - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Beau Biden Campaign Funds to Help Support Children's Charity

Posted: Updated:
The late Beau Biden (Photo: CBS) The late Beau Biden (Photo: CBS)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Money remaining in Beau Biden's political accounts will help fund the new Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children.

The charity, which will continue Beau Biden's work to protect children from abuse, has collected more than $250,000 in donations in its first week. Biden's political committees, Beau PAC and Biden for Delaware, reported balances of about $660,000 as of December 31.

Delaware law allows unspent campaign contributions to be donated to charity. It is unclear how much currently remains in the committees.

Beau Biden, who was Delaware's attorney general, a two-term governor and eldest son of Vice President Joe Biden, died on May 30 after a nearly two-year battle with brain cancer.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices