Beau Biden Campaign Funds to Help Support Children's Charity

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Money remaining in Beau Biden's political accounts will help fund the new Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children.

The charity, which will continue Beau Biden's work to protect children from abuse, has collected more than $250,000 in donations in its first week. Biden's political committees, Beau PAC and Biden for Delaware, reported balances of about $660,000 as of December 31.

Delaware law allows unspent campaign contributions to be donated to charity. It is unclear how much currently remains in the committees.

Beau Biden, who was Delaware's attorney general, a two-term governor and eldest son of Vice President Joe Biden, died on May 30 after a nearly two-year battle with brain cancer.