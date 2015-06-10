Dagsboro Man and Rehoboth Man Arrested after Road Rage Incident

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach Police arrested a Dagsboro man for 5th offense DUI and a Rehoboth Beach man after a road rage incident.



On June 7th around 4:00pm, police responded to the 100 block of Rehoboth Ave. to two male subjects fighting in the roadway after an alleged road rage incident.



After some investigation, police determined that Lavaughn D. Jones, 49, of Dagsboro was operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.



Police say Jones was also transporting four minors, ages 8, 9, 10 and 10 at the time of the incident. Jones was charged with a 5th offense driving under the influence of alcohol, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child while DUI and driving while suspended revoked.



The other driver, Shawn Elligson, 37, of Rehoboth Beach, was determined by police to be the aggressor in the incident. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and offensive touching.

Jones was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in default of a $9,100 secured bond. Elligson was released on a $200 unsecured bond.

Jones is set to appear in the Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing at a later date.



Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Ptlm. Josh Kosiorowski at the Rehoboth Beach Police Department (302) 227-2577.