OC Transportation Department Increases Services For Air Show Event

OCEAN CITY, Md. – According to city officials, parking in the downtown area is expected to be limited this upcoming weekend, with residents and visitors flocking to the beach for the annual OC Air Show.



The town's transportation department says they recommend that event-goers utilize the following public transit services to make their commute more convenient.



- The “Beach Bus” on Coastal Highway: The “Beach Bus” operates between downtown Ocean City and 144th street, from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

- The West Ocean City Park N' Ride: Located in West Ocean City, the Park N' Ride offers free first-come, first-serve parking at the West Ocean City location. The West Ocean City Park N Ride "Beach Bus" operates between downtown Ocean City and West Ocean City, from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. daily.

- The Express Shuttle: Additionally, Ocean City transportation will offer an Express Shuttle on Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14. The OC Air Show Express Shuttle will operate between the West Ocean City Park N Ride and 17th St. (show center), from 10 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. each day.

Residents and visitors can utilize all three transportation services for only $3 (exact cash fare is required), per person. In exchange, transit patrons will receive a Ride-All-Day pass, which is valid on all Ocean City buses until 6 a.m. the next day.

For additional information regarding Ocean City public transit services, schedules and discounted or free bus fares, please visit http://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/public-works/transportation/ . All Ocean City Transportation public transit service vehicles are ADA accessible. Those choosing to drive and park can download the town's new mobile application for iPhone, Android, Windows, Blackberry, and Amazon Fire smartphones.