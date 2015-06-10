OC Transportation Department Increases Services For Air Show Eve - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

OC Transportation Department Increases Services For Air Show Event

Posted:
L-39 Jet (Photo: Dean Winegard) L-39 Jet (Photo: Dean Winegard)

OCEAN CITY, Md. – According to city officials, parking in the downtown area is expected to be limited this upcoming weekend, with residents and visitors flocking to the beach for the annual OC Air Show. 

The town's transportation department says they recommend that event-goers utilize the following public transit services to make their commute more convenient.

- The “Beach Bus” on Coastal Highway: The “Beach Bus” operates between downtown Ocean City and 144th street, from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

- The West Ocean City Park N' Ride: Located in West Ocean City, the Park N' Ride offers free first-come, first-serve parking at the West Ocean City location. The West Ocean City Park N Ride "Beach Bus" operates between downtown Ocean City and West Ocean City, from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. daily.

- The Express Shuttle: Additionally, Ocean City transportation will offer an Express Shuttle on Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14. The OC Air Show Express Shuttle will operate between the West Ocean City Park N Ride and 17th St. (show center), from 10 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. each day.

Residents and visitors can utilize all three transportation services for only $3 (exact cash fare is required), per person. In exchange, transit patrons will receive a Ride-All-Day pass, which is valid on all Ocean City buses until 6 a.m. the next day.

For additional information regarding Ocean City public transit services, schedules and discounted or free bus fares, please visit http://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/public-works/transportation/ . All Ocean City Transportation public transit service vehicles are ADA accessible. Those choosing to drive and park can download the town's new mobile application for iPhone, Android, Windows, Blackberry, and Amazon Fire smartphones.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices