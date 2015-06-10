Frederick Jail to Add Padded Room for Some Inmates Posted: Wednesday, June 10, 2015 10:06 AM EDT Posted:

(Photo: MGN)

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) - Officials say a padded room for inmates with mental health problems may become a new addition to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center by the end of the year.



The Frederick News-Post reports that the county jail's assistant warden Maj. David Ward says the area, called a "safe room," would be a revamped cell with walls and doors covered in a padded material to provide a safe environment for inmates with mental health problems.



Ward says the safe room will take the place of a cell in the holding unit.



In late April, the jail was awarded a $50,000 grant from the Governor's Office of Crime Control and Prevention to construct a safe room.



Ward says the safe room must be completed by Dec. 31 under the grant.



