Drug Take Back Boxes Installed Across Somerset Co.

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The Somerset County Health Department is teaming up with law enforcement agencies and pharmacies to help residents safely dispose of expired and unused medications.

Drug Take Back Boxes have been installed inside the Princess Anne and Crisfield Police Departments. Another drop box is located outside the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks. The boxes provide a safe and secure place for people to keep unwanted medications out of the wrong hands.

The Crisfield Discount and Marion Pharmacies will soon have boxes installed. The Karemore Pharmacy in Princess Anne is on the list as well.

County health officials tell WBOC a grim trend is on the rise as more and more people are misusing prescription drugs. The habitual behavior has led to many drug addictions and is the reason for a spike in overdose deaths.

" We had five overdoses in all of 2014," said Matey Barker, the director for Somerset County's Behavioral Health Department. "We had five in the first quarter of 2015, so over the course of 12 months, that would mean we had 20 overdose deaths."

Barker said the misuse and abuse of prescriptions have been the root of the problem for many heroin addicts. 

"Approximately 75 percent of our heroin addicts started with prescription medication, so it's a tremendous problem," said Barker, who noted that everyone who abuses opioids is not addicted to heroin. 

The department provided several tips on how to safely store medication at home to prevent misuse.

· Lock up medication that can be abused in a cabinet, drawer or

medicine safe

· Keep all medication out of reach of children and pets

· Store medication in its original container

· Return medication that has expired or is no longer needed to a Drug Take Back Box

Keeping Tabs On Prescriptions

· Take all medications as prescribed

· Store prescriptions safely

· Dispose of medication properly

· Never share prescriptions drugs

For more information call 443-523-1790 or visit UnmaskAddiction.org 

