Police Investigate Downtown OC Shooting

Posted:

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred in the area of 8th Street and Washington Lane.  

On June 10 around 12:09am, police responded to the area for a reported shooting that had just occurred nearby. They said upon arrival, witnesses were providing first-aid to the 21-year-old male victim of Glen Burnie. He suffered a single gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Police said the victim was treated by Ocean City EMS and transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was released shortly after.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the victim made contact with the suspects in the area of 8th Street and Washington Lane where a confrontation ensued. The suspects fired three gun shots, one of which struck the victim. The victim made his way to a nearby bus stop where witnesses came to his aid and contacted Ocean City Communications. Officers located three bullet casings at the scene, in addition to drugs and money.

The Ocean City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the incident; however, a lack in cooperation provided by the victim is causing a delay in the investigation. At this time, no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective James Rodriguez at 410-520-5347 or jrodriguez@oceancitymd.gov. Citizens that wish to remain anonymous may also contact OCPD Crime Tip Hotline at 410-520-5136.


