Person Falls from Second Story Balcony in OC

OCEAN CITY, Md. - According to Ocean City Police, an investigation is underway after an unidentified person was sitting on the edge of a balcony and fell off.

It happened at the Southern Comfort Apartments on 70th St. Police said someone fell from a second story balcony.



Eyewitnesses said he was sitting on the balcony when he fell over the edge and onto the ground.



The victim's identity and condition are unknown at this time.



According to OCPD, there are on an average two balcony accidents per summer in the beach town. There have already been more than that so far in 2015.

