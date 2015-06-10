Heroin and Narcotics Found in Vehicle During Cambridge Traffic Stop

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Two Cambridge residents are behind bars after officers say they found heroin and narcotics during a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to Cambridge Police, officers pulled over a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Route 50 and Roslyn Area for a traffic violation. Investigation revealed both the driver, 33-year-old James Andrews, and the passenger, 30-year-old Ashley Crooks, were in possession of several capsules of heroin, as well as narcotic medication and hypodermic needles.

Police say both suspects were arrested and charged. Andrews and Crooks are being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center on $7,500 and $25,000 bond, respectively.