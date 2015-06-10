Gov. Hogan Released from Jury Duty Posted: Wednesday, June 10, 2015 11:55 AM EDT Posted:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has been released from jury duty.



Hogan waited for more than two hours on Wednesday morning at the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, where he had been summoned.



The 57-year-old Republican had been summoned to jury duty for his first time in January, but it was on the same day as his inauguration. Maryland's constitution required that he be sworn in as governor at noon that day, so the summons was deferred and he was called back Tuesday.



Hogan says he was happy to be part of the process.



While an appointment at Sparrows Point was in doubt Wednesday due to the summons, Hogan was dismissed in time to head the old Baltimore steel mill for a tour of the site.







