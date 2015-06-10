Escaped Delaware Prisoner Back in Custody Posted: Wednesday, June 10, 2015 1:23 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, June 10, 2015 1:23 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Isaiah Thompson

WILMINGTON, Del. - A prisoner who escaped from a northern Delaware jail Tuesday is back in custody.



The New Castle County Police along with the Delaware State Police say they took 25-year-old Isaiah Thompson, into custody early Wednesday morning. Authorities say he left a Delaware Department of Correction work crew Tuesday after being assigned to the Plummer Community Corrections Center in Wilmington.



Police say the work crew was working in the area of Governor Printz Boulevard and Cauffiel Parkway when Thomson fled. Tuesday afternoon, authorities say the New Castle County Police released a reverse 911 call in the area of Delaire, Hilltop Manor and other surrounding communities notifying



residents of Thompson's escape.



Just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say they responded to the 1100 block of Carr Road in Wilmington for a 911 hang-up. Police say officers contacted a security guard who escorted the officers through a portion of the First Data facility, but they did not see any signs of a break-in or suspicious activity.



Police say around 3:45 a.m., another 911 call was made by the security guard who saw someone crawl through a broken door after he reviewed surveillance video. Police say officers returned, set up a perimeter, and searched the building. It was then that police say Thompson walked by while police were waiting.



Police say Thompson assaulted the officers, but he was taken into custody.



Police say another reverse 911 call was sent out Wednesday morning to about 1,600 residents advising that Thompson had been captured.



Thompson is charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and offensive touching of a law enforcement officer. He is currently awaiting arraignment, according to police.

