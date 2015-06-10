Delaware Police Probe Blocked DC Bike Lane Video Posted: Wednesday, June 10, 2015 1:38 PM EDT Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Delaware State Police are investigating after a video posted online showed a trooper with an SUV parked in a Washington bike lane, telling a cyclist to move on.



Spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said in a statement Wednesday that the agency is aware of the video of a division member and an internal investigation will determine if there was any policy violation.



Gov. Jack Markell, an avid cyclist, attended an event in northwest Washington on Tuesday and police say a trooper was with him.



The video shot from a cyclist's perspective in the bike lane was posted Tuesday. It shows the trooper pointing to his waist where his gun and badge are visible as he approaches, saying "Don't play with me, OK?" He then tells the cyclist to move on.



