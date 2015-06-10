DNR Police investigating Apparent Sussex County Drowning

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police are investigating the apparent drowning Tuesday afternoon of an 86-year-old Rehoboth Beach man who fell overboard while working on his docked boat at the South Shore Marina on the Indian River.

According to DNREC, the victim, identified as Robert Roberts, had gone to the marina late Tuesday afternoon to clean the gunwales of his pleasure craft tied at one of the marina's slips. After examining the accident scene, Natural Resources Police believe the victim fell from the swim platform at the boat's stern into the water. He was found floating in the water near the marina by a local resident checking his minnow pots, who then summoned a nearby off-duty firefighter for help in recovering the body.

DNREC Natural Resources Police are continuing the investigation into the accident with assistance from Delaware State Police. The body was turned over to the state medical examiner's office after the victim was pronounced dead.