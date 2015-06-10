Five Injured in Crash on Delaware Memorial Bridge

NEW CASTLE, Del. – Five people are recovering from injuries after an accident Wednesday morning on the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority responded to a two-vehicle crash at the Delaware Tower on the southbound span at around 9:30.

Preliminary investigation revealed the accident occurred when a 32-year-old male driver changed lanes unsafely, hitting a jeep. Police say both drivers as well as three female passengers in the jeep were transported to Christiana Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries

Transit officials say the two right lanes were closed until 11:15 a.m. for emergency crews to offer assistance. All Delaware-bound traffic was stopped for about 10 minutes. The left lane of the southbound span is still closed for construction unrelated to the accident.