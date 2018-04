Former Maryland Delegate Smigiel Announces Run For Congress

Md.- A former Maryland State Delegate announced Wednesday night that he is running for congress. Mike Smigiel says he is running against Andy Harris for Maryland's First District seat in the House of Representatives. Smigiel says he wants to bring the same leadership he showed in Annapolis to Capitol Hill. The former delegate says he wants to ensure the constitution is followed in DC, as well as giving a voice to the Eastern Shore."I will do what I've done the past 12 years I've been in the state legislature, and actually do as I say that I'll do and stand up for the constitution. Do that first and foremost, procedurally, to make sure the things that you promised people that you're going to do, you're actually going to do," said Smigiel.WBOC reached out to congressman Andy Harris to see what he thought of the challenge. A spokesperson said "We welcome a candidate who voted for Martin O'Malley's budget and giveaways to trial lawyers to the republican primary."Smigiel has accused Harris of not working to keep the President from exceeding his authority, instead accepting gifts to the Eastern Shore.

As a matter of full disclosure, Mike Smigiel's son is an employee at WBOC.