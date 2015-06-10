Jury Pool Shrinking in Courthouse Shooting Trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A jury pool of hundreds of people has been winnowed down to 64 qualified potential jurors for the federal cyberstalking trial of the widow and children of a man who killed his former daughter-in-law at a Delaware courthouse.

Following more closed-door questioning of prospective jurors Wednesday, attorneys prepared to begin selecting a trial panel and present opening statements on Thursday.

David Matusiewicz; his mother, Lenore; and his sister, Amy Gonzalez, could face life in prison if convicted of stalking that led to the death of David's ex-wife, Christine Belford. Belford was fatally shot in 2013 by David's father, Thomas Matusiewicz, who also killed a friend of Belford's and exchanged gunfire with police before killing himself.

Thomas Matusiewicz's family members have denied having any knowledge that he intended to kill Belford.