Cambridge Police Using Dirt Bikes to Stop Dirt Bikes

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Over the past few years, police departments across the country have received military surplus equipment free of charge. Those items can range from laptops, to massive armored vehicles. Cambridge Police are taking advantage of this program to address the dirt bike problem plaguing the town.



Three marine corps veterans are now joining the ranks at the Cambridge Police Department. Not soldiers, but motorbikes. Chief Dan Dvorak says what better way to deal with the dirt bike problem, than on your own dirt bike.



"When one of the issues we're trying to address is dirt bikes and ATVs driving on city streets and driving on private property, being able to follow them, be among them with a dirt bike is a great benefit," said Dvorak.



The bikes came to the department free of charge as military surplus. The idea behind these is not to chase people off into the woods but to add those off road trails to their patrol network.



Some locals say dirt bikes are definitely a major issue, but aren't sure it should be priority number one.



"I just feel like there's other things the police could be focusing on like street violence, and a lot of people are toting guns. There's a lot of other things the police could be focusing on than dirt bikes. That will erase itself in time, it gets old, everything is a phase," said Janetta Milligan of Cambridge.



The chief says they do address those issues, but dirt bikes are a problem that affects everyone daily.



"They ride on the city streets, they're unsafe, they're unregistered, and they are disrespectful. That is the nuisance that they care most about."

