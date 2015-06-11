Search for Escaped Prisoner in Queen Anne's County Posted: Thursday, June 11, 2015 5:21 AM EDT Posted:

William Joseph Wooters

CHURCH HILL, Md.- Police in Queen Anne's County are searching for a prisoner who they say walked away from the Eastern Pre Release Center.



Authorities say around 4 p.m. Wednesday, 52-year-old William Joseph Wooters was accounted for at the center in Church Hill. However, Wooters was reported missing sometime after 5 p.m.



Troopers from the Centreville Barrack, including two K-9s, and C.E.D. personnel responded and began an investigation and search. Police say there was a possible sighting near Rt. 301 and Rt. 405 around 7:30 p.m., but the suspect was not found.



Wooters was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.



He was serving 13 years, beginning in 2004, for robbery.



If anyone sees Wooters police say call 911 immediately.