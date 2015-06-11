Tractor Trailer Crash in Church Hill Posted: Thursday, June 11, 2015 5:43 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, June 11, 2015 5:48 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Courtesy: Eastern Shore Fire/EMS/Police Breaking News

CHURCH HILL, Md.- An accident sends one man to the hospital Thursday morning in Queen Anne's County.



Maryland State Police say a tractor trailer overturned in the area of Rt. 301 and Rt. 305 around 2 a.m. Thursday. Troopers say they are not sure what caused the accident, but a detour is setup in the area.



Investigators say an SUV swerved to avoid a collision. They say no one in the SUV was injured.



The northbound side of Rt. 301 has been shut down.