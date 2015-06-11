Tractor Trailer Crash in Church Hill - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Tractor Trailer Crash in Church Hill

CHURCH HILL, Md.- An accident sends one man to the hospital Thursday morning in Queen Anne's County.

Maryland State Police say a tractor trailer overturned in the area of Rt. 301 and Rt. 305 around 2 a.m. Thursday. Troopers say they are not sure what caused the accident, but a detour is setup in the area.

Investigators say an SUV swerved to avoid a collision. They say no one in the SUV was injured.

The northbound side of Rt. 301 has been shut down. 

