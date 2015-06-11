Delmarva Gearing Up for Potential Heat Wave

DELMARVA - With temperatures predicted in the low 90s today, cities across Delmarva are preparing for a potential heat wave.

In order to have a heat wave, areas must have temperatures in the 90s for at least three days in a row. Meteorologists are predicting this as a possibility starting Thursday.



The first heat wave of the season tends to be the most dramatic because people's bodies are not yet acclimated to the warmer weather. Make sure to drink a lot of water if you are heading outdoors today.

