Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating an armed robbery that they say occurred in the area of Walker Road at McKee Road early Wednesday morning.

Police say just after midnight three male suspects, one displaying a firearm approached a 29-year-old male victim and demanded money.

After the victim handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, all three suspects fled westbound on Walker Road.

An investigation is ongoing, but evidence into the armed robbery concluded that the suspects were all black males, approximately 20-25 years of age.

One suspect is described as having short dreads, and a red bandana covering his face.

Another suspect is described as wearing a Baltimore Orioles cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7111, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1 800-TIP-3333

