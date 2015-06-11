Salisbury Woman Charged After Being Found Intoxicated With Child - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Woman Charged After Being Found Intoxicated With Children Present

Posted:

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman was arrested on neglect charges after being found intoxicated and unconscious with children present.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, a deputy discovered Jennifer Stofer, 34, lying in the garage of her home in the 5000 block of Abbey Lane Wednesday around 1 p.m. The deputy says she was unconscious, partly undressed and heavily intoxicated. A number of children including a six-month-old infant reportedly in her care had been left unattended.

Stofer was transported to PRMC and arrested following her release, the Sheriff's Office reports. She was charged and detained on $10,000 bond.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices