Salisbury Woman Charged After Being Found Intoxicated With Children Present

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman was arrested on neglect charges after being found intoxicated and unconscious with children present.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, a deputy discovered Jennifer Stofer, 34, lying in the garage of her home in the 5000 block of Abbey Lane Wednesday around 1 p.m. The deputy says she was unconscious, partly undressed and heavily intoxicated. A number of children including a six-month-old infant reportedly in her care had been left unattended.

Stofer was transported to PRMC and arrested following her release, the Sheriff's Office reports. She was charged and detained on $10,000 bond.