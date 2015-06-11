Delmar Police Search For Suspect Who Ran Over Victim

DELMAR, Md./Del. – The Delmar Police Department has identified the suspect in an assault.

Police say the photos on the right show the man who ran over a person several times Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. in Delmar before fleeing in his vehicle.

At this time they are not releasing his name and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Delmar Police Department at 410-896-3131.