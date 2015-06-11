OC Air Show Schedule - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

OC Air Show Schedule

Posted:
L-39 Jet (Photo: Dean Winegard) L-39 Jet (Photo: Dean Winegard)
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The 8th annual Ocean City Air Show kicks off this weekend, and the schedule of performances is as follows.   

The event starts June 13 at 12:00pm and is centered at 16th street on the boardwalk.

Saturday's performers are in the following order:

- National Anthem - Flag Jump

- Mike Wiskus in the Lucas Oil Pitts

- Cold War Era Jet Demo

- B-25 Mitchell "Panchito" WWII Bomber

- Brietling Jet Team

- John Klatt

- Lucas Oil Jump Team

- P-51 Mustang Demo

- USAF F-22 Raptor Demo

- USAF Heritage Flight

- USCG Search and Rescue Demo

- Mike Wiskus in the Lucas Oil Pitts

- Fat Albert

- U.S. Navy Blue Angels


Sunday June 14th also begins at 12:00pm

- Mike Wiskus in the Lucas Oil Pitts

- L-39 Cold War Era Jet Demo

- John Klatt

- B-25 Mitchell "Panchito" WWII Bomber

- P-51 Mustang Demo

- USAF F-22 Raptor Demo

- USAF Heritage Flight

- Brietling Jet Team

- USCG Search and Rescue Demo

- Mike Wiskus in the Lucas Oil Pitts

- Lucas Oil Jump Team

- Fat Albert

- U.S. Navy Blue Angels

