OC Air Show Schedule

Saturday's performers are in the following order

Sunday June 14th also begins at 12:00pm

, Md. - The 8th annual Ocean City Air Show kicks off this weekend, and the schedule of performances is as follows.The event starts June 13 at 12:00pm and is centered at 16th street on the boardwalk.- National Anthem - Flag Jump- Mike Wiskus in the Lucas Oil Pitts- Cold War Era Jet Demo- B-25 Mitchell "Panchito" WWII Bomber- Brietling Jet Team- John Klatt- Lucas Oil Jump Team- P-51 Mustang Demo- USAF F-22 Raptor Demo- USAF Heritage Flight- USCG Search and Rescue Demo- Mike Wiskus in the Lucas Oil Pitts- Fat Albert- U.S. Navy Blue Angels

- Mike Wiskus in the Lucas Oil Pitts



- L-39 Cold War Era Jet Demo



- John Klatt



- B-25 Mitchell "Panchito" WWII Bomber



- P-51 Mustang Demo



- USAF F-22 Raptor Demo



- USAF Heritage Flight



- Brietling Jet Team



- USCG Search and Rescue Demo



- Mike Wiskus in the Lucas Oil Pitts



- Lucas Oil Jump Team

- Fat Albert



- U.S. Navy Blue Angels