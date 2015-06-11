Opening Statements Set in Federal Cyberstalking Trial - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Opening Statements Set in Federal Cyberstalking Trial

 WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Jurors are set to hear opening statements in the federal cyberstalking trial of relatives of a man who killed his former daughter-in-law at a Delaware courthouse.
    
Attorneys were to give opening statements Thursday afternoon after picking a jury of six men and six women.
    
Former optometrist David Matusiewicz; his mother, Lenore Matusiewicz; and his sister, Amy Gonzalez, are charged with conspiracy and stalking of David's ex-wife, Christine Belford. Belford was fatally shot in 2013 by David's father, Thomas Matusiewicz, who also killed a friend of Belford and exchanged gunfire with police before killing himself.
    
Prosecutors say the Matusiewicz family conspired over several years to torment and Belford with the intent to injure, harass, intimidate and kill her.
    
But Thomas Matusiewicz's relatives have denied knowing that he intended to kill Belford.

