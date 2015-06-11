Fisheries Panel Approves Coral Reef Protection from NC to NY - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fisheries Panel Approves Coral Reef Protection from NC to NY

Posted:
 NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Coral reefs in a vast swath of ocean from North Carolina to New York would be protected from commercial fishing techniques that could harm, under a measure approved by a regional fisheries council.
    
The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council approved the protections for more than 38,000 square miles of habitat in the Atlantic Ocean during a meeting in Virginia Beach on Wednesday. The plan still must be approved by the U.S. Commerce Secretary after a public comment period before it can take effect.
    
Within deep sea coral zones, fishermen would not be allowed to use bottom-tending fishing gear such as dredges and traps.
    
The move was praised by environmental groups such as the Natural Resources Defense Council and Oceana, who would like to see protections extended up to Canada. Similar protections are already in place from South Carolina to Florida.

