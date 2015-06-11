Police: Man Arrested for Possession of 195 Bags of Heroin Posted: Thursday, June 11, 2015 4:03 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, June 11, 2015 4:03 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Shykeem Johnson

DOVER, Del. - Dover Police say a Magnolia man was arrested Tuesday after he was found in the possession of 195 bags of heroin.



Police say officers attempted to contact 19-year-old Shykeem Johnson in the parking lot of Hardee's on Bay Road during a drug investigation, but Johnson took off.



Police say Johnson threw a portion of the heroin during the chase with police. Police later caught up with him and took Johnson in to custody.



Johnson was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $31,500 secured bond. Authorities say Johnson is charged with possession of heroin, possession with the intent to deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, and violating his probation.

