Police: Man Arrested for Possession of 195 Bags of Heroin - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Man Arrested for Possession of 195 Bags of Heroin

Posted: Updated:
Shykeem Johnson Shykeem Johnson
 DOVER, Del. - Dover Police say a Magnolia man was arrested Tuesday after he was found in the possession of 195 bags of heroin. 

Police say officers attempted to contact 19-year-old Shykeem Johnson in the parking lot of Hardee's on Bay Road during a drug investigation, but Johnson took off.

Police say Johnson threw a portion of the heroin during the chase with police. Police later caught up with him and took Johnson in to custody.

Johnson was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $31,500 secured bond. Authorities say Johnson is charged with possession of heroin, possession with the intent to deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, and violating his probation.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices